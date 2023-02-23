Bird-flu death in Cambodia prompts warning in Thailand

The government should intensify its monitoring for the H5N1 – or bird flu – virus, Dr Anan Jongkaewwattana wrote on Facebook.

Anan referred to a case reported by the Cambodian Ministry of Health’s Communicable Disease Control Department. The girl from a village in Prey Veng province – which borders Vietnam – developed feverish symptoms on February 16, according to the report. She had a cough and sore throat, and her temperature reached 39 degrees Celsius before she died, the report said.