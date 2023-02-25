Time to dial back criticism of Thai police, tourist says

Wang Chunhua also said that her case was proof that the perception that Thailand is not safe for visitors is false.

After arriving at the Ratchaprasong Intersection on Friday afternoon, she realised that she had left her phone in the taxi she had just exited.

She asked a security guard nearby for help. He reported the incident to an officer at a police kiosk in the area.

A police report was swiftly filed through the SOS system under the Smart Safety Zone project at Erawan Shrine – a popular tourist destination.