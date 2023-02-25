Time to dial back criticism of Thai police, tourist says
A Chinese tourist has praised Thai police for helping her retrieve a phone she left in a Bangkok taxi.
Wang Chunhua also said that her case was proof that the perception that Thailand is not safe for visitors is false.
After arriving at the Ratchaprasong Intersection on Friday afternoon, she realised that she had left her phone in the taxi she had just exited.
She asked a security guard nearby for help. He reported the incident to an officer at a police kiosk in the area.
A police report was swiftly filed through the SOS system under the Smart Safety Zone project at Erawan Shrine – a popular tourist destination.
Sergeant Chainarong Chaona and Lance Corporal Noppadon Phoplai from Lumpini Police Station handled the case.
They identified the taxi and contacted its driver, Ekkachai Soda, who returned the phone to the station.
Within hours of reporting her phone was lost, Wang was informed she could retrieve it at Lumpini Police Station.
She thanked the police profusely, saying that she was impressed by the safety they provided visitors in Thailand.
“Who said Thailand is not safe? That’s not true. I’d like to invite you all to visit Thailand,” she said.