Thailand is the key to Korea’s regional strategy, ambassador says

Thailand is a key partner in Seoul’s new Indo-Pacific Strategy, Ambassador Moon Seoung-hyun said on the sidelines of the seminar "Korea's New Indo-Pacific Strategy and Asean: Opportunities and Challenges in the Emerging Indo-Pacific Geopolitics" earlier this week.

Representatives from Asean and other countries in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as international organisations like the United Nations, attended the seminar.

Korea and Thailand are celebrating the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

"Our trade volume reached an all-time high of US$16.5 billion last year, and people-to-people exchanges have been rapidly increasing," Moon said. "Our people enjoy each other's culture, language, and food, and they want to interact more authentically," he added.

Korea wants to focus its bilateral ties in economic sectors with high potential for growth, such as space, science and technology and electric vehicles, the ambassador said.

"Korea believes that cooperation with Thailand is an important muscle that strengthens not only our bilateral relations, but also Korea-Mekong and Korea-Asean cooperation," he said.

He also praised Thailand for being one of Asean's leading countries and for always being a strong partner of Korea's Asean initiatives.

Korea’s cooperation with countries in the Mekong region has increased significantly over the last decade, and Thailand has been a key partner in this effort, Moon said.