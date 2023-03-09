Air pollution has made over 1.3 million Thais sick this year

A total of 1,325,838 patients suffered from air pollution-related diseases during the first five days of January, department director-general Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said.

“The PM2.5 [particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter] level has been over 51 micrograms per cubic metre [µg/m3] of air for more than three consecutive days in 15 provinces, which has begun to affect the people’s health,” he said.

Any level above 50µg/m3 is unsafe and can cause chronic diseases such as lung and heart problems.

The 15 provinces are: Nan, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phrae, Phayao, Lamphun, Lampang, Mae Hong Son, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Nonthaburi, and all 50 districts of Bangkok.