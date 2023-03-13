PM orders another crackdown on haze sources as hotspots rage across North

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) said the Suomi NPP satellite detected 1,061 hotspots across the country.

However, the region’s worst offender was neighbouring Myanmar with 4,363 hotspots, followed by Laos with 2,868. Vietnam and Malaysia had just 647 and 32 hotspots, respectively.

The fires are blamed for emitting smoke that has blanketed large areas of Thailand including Chiang Mai and Bangkok in hazardous levels of PM2.5 haze over the past few weeks. PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter that are linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered local authorities to tighten enforcement of the no-burning rule, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Sunday. Prayut also instructed local authorities to increase screening for black smoke from vehicles, and air pollution from construction sites and factories.