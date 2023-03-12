Red alert: PM2.5 readings in Chiang Mai hit hazardous levels

All air-quality measurement stations in the province reported red alert on Sunday morning with the highest PM2.5 pollution detected in Chiang Dao district’s Tambon Muang Na with a reading of 145µg/m³.

PM2.5 stands for particles of fine dust that are 2.5 micrometres in diameter (more than 100 times thinner than human hair) that remain suspended in the air for long periods. These particles are particularly dangerous for people with chronic respiratory and heart disease.

Thailand has set the safe level of PM2.5 pollution at 50µg/m³, though the World Health Organisation sets it at 12µg/m³ or less.