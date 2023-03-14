BTSC vows to fight accusation levelled by anti-corruption body of irregularities in Green Line

BTSC chief executive Surapong Laoha-Unya said the company has not faced prosecution yet. He said BTSC has the right to fight the accusation and is ready to go through the legal process.

"The company would like to confirm that the BTS Green Line contract was made as per the laws without any irregularities," he said.

He added that the contract was signed after the Council of State had told the BMA that it can hire BTSC to operate the BTS Green Line even though it is not a public-private partnership (PPP).

Meanwhile, BTSC chairman of the board Keeree Kanjanapas said the Department of Special Investigation and the NACC had investigated this case in 2012 after receiving a complaint from an unidentified member of Parliament.

"The MP claimed that the BMA does not have the authority to sign a contract with BTSC," he explained.

He said the Office of the Attorney-General and the DSI had suspended investigation in 2013, as there was no evidence related to BTSC.

He added that BTSC had told the NACC that the change in the company's stock price during that time was due to the BTS Green Line contract.