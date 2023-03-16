Bangkok’s ‘dust detectives’ reveal where PM2.5 comes from

The team of experts have been working as the city’s so-called “dust detectives” to study PM2.5 – dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.

The forum was co-led by Pornprom Wikitset, governor Chadchart Sittipunt’s environmental adviser, and Praphas Lueangsirinapha, director of BMA’s Environment Department, and was moderated by city spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala.

Pornprom cited a city study on dust sources from a reading of 90 micrograms of PM2.5 per cubic metre of air (μg/m3). Of the 90μg, about 30μg was dust from traffic emissions, 30μg came from burning of organic matter, and 30μg was down to weather conditions, he said.

Thailand’s safe limit for PM2.5 is 50μg/m3.

Pornprom said the city could not control all the air pollution created by the traffic on its own, so needed to collaborate with related agencies under the national agenda on air pollution and with networks of partners to tackle traffic emissions citywide.

He added that the BMA is ready to share the details of its “dust detectives” with other provinces interested in launching a similar initiative.

“Data collected under this programme will help us to plan measures to tackle air pollution based on its source, for example by using water spray, banning vehicles emitting black smoke, or banning the burning of garbage and vegetation.”

Pornprom said the next government must continue prioritising air pollution as a national agenda and issue more measures to control dust from agriculture, industry and transport. He also proposed moving the Bangkok Port (Khlong Toei) to a low-emission zone.