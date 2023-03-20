Prayut lands on Phuket to check Thailand expo bid progress

With him on the trip were Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda, Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin and PM's Office Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

Prayut told Phuket locals greeting him that he was not campaigning for the election today. He said he wanted to make sure that Phuket was ready to host the Specialised Expo 2028, a showcase that would promote Thailand as a tourism and healthcare destination to millions of visitors.

“Today Phuket is world famous as one of the world’s best 50 places to visit, so give yourself a big hand for the hard work,” said the PM, referring to Time Magazine's list of the World's Greatest Places of 2023, which featured Phuket as well as the Isaan, the Northeast of Thailand.

“We need to think about the benefits to the country in the long term, which is why I decided to reopen Phuket as the first place in Thailand and sooner than other countries,” said Prayut.