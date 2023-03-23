Fruit from Prachin Buri is free of radioactive contamination, says agriculture minister

He moved to soothe concerns following reports that merchants had cancelled orders of produce from the province due to fears of radioactive contamination.

Fears of contamination stem from the loss of a radioactive tube in the province earlier this month. The metal tube containing caesium-137 went missing from a power plant in Si Maha Phot district and was found at a metal foundry in the province’s Kabin Buri district on Sunday.

No radioactive contamination has been found in farm produce from the province, Chalermchai said. A small amount of contamination was found in the air in and around the metal foundry, but it did not exceed safe levels, he said.

There are no plantations or orchards near the foundry, he said.