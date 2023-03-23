Fruit from Prachin Buri is free of radioactive contamination, says agriculture minister
Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Srion reassured the public on Thursday that farm produce from Prachin Buri province, including its famous fruit, is free from radioactive contamination.
He moved to soothe concerns following reports that merchants had cancelled orders of produce from the province due to fears of radioactive contamination.
Fears of contamination stem from the loss of a radioactive tube in the province earlier this month. The metal tube containing caesium-137 went missing from a power plant in Si Maha Phot district and was found at a metal foundry in the province’s Kabin Buri district on Sunday.
No radioactive contamination has been found in farm produce from the province, Chalermchai said. A small amount of contamination was found in the air in and around the metal foundry, but it did not exceed safe levels, he said.
There are no plantations or orchards near the foundry, he said.
“I can assure you that agricultural products [from Prachin Buri] are 100% safe. Officials have been sent to conduct tests and work with other agencies responsible for examining contamination. I believe there will be no impact on farm produce,” the minister said.
The Department of Internal Trade on Thursday dismissed media reports that orders for “mayong chid” (Marian plum), a fruit grown in Prachin Buri, were cancelled due to fears of radioactive contamination.
Department director general Wattanasak Sur-iam said that some customers cancelled orders but subsequently placed new ones after officials reassured them that there was no danger from the fruit.
A large amount of fruit has been harvested in Thailand this year due to favourable weather and 90% of it is already in markets, he said.
The fruit is mainly from the provinces of Sukhothai, Nakhon Nayok, Phitsanulok, and Phichit.
The director general called on consumers to help Marian plum growers by buying the fruit. The Commerce Ministry has arranged for the fruit to be sold at 100 locations in Bangkok and the surrounding provinces, he added.