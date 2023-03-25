Airbnb sees surge in tourists visiting Bangkok for ‘world’s largest water fight’

Searches for what is known as “the world’s largest water fight” rose 310% year on year, the online marketplace for short-term homestays said.

Bangkok is the most-searched Thai destination for the annual water festival, followed by Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Krabi, and Phuket, said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s general manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

“With Songkran just around the corner, we are delighted to see the significant resurgence in international travel to Thailand on Airbnb,” Bajaj said.

The surge in searches signals a strong recovery for tourism in Thailand, Bajaj said.

“The growing excitement among global travellers to experience the country’s scenic natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage, delicious local cuisine, and world-class Thai hospitality, is extremely encouraging,” he added.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was delighted with the news and agreed that Thailand’s tourism industry is recovering strongly, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Saturday.

“The prime minister credited the good ranking to cooperation from all parties in recovering the tourism industry. It also reflects Thailand’s popularity among tourists, due to the various activities, good food, friendly people, and inexpensive goods,” Anucha said.