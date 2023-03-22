Over 5.5 million tourists have already visited Thailand this year, govt says
About 5.57 million foreign tourists visited Thailand from January 1 to March 18, generating 215.05 billion baht in revenue, deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Wednesday, citing data from the Tourism and Sports Ministry.
Although both the domestic and foreign tourism markets are improving, the influx of foreign visitors has caused congestion at many areas in airports, such as check-in counters and the Immigration Bureau's passport checkpoints, Traisuree said.
The price of flight tickets has also risen sharply, she added.
"Relevant agencies will tackle these issues to help travellers," Traisuree said, explaining that the Transport Ministry has summoned representatives of Airports of Thailand and relevant agencies to meet to find ways to reduce congestion at airports.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand is targeting 30 million foreign tourists this year, about 80% of the 39 million that arrived during the pre-pandemic year of 2019.