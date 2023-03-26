Traffic backed up 4km following yet another accident on Rama II highway

The accident happened at 12.33pm on the highway’s kilometre 16 post, opposite Phan Thai Norasing Shrine, highway police said.

The trailer truck hit the frame of a container set up to hold cement that would be poured to make a concrete beam.

The metal frame fell on the truck, immobilising it.

The truck’s rear then blocked a lane of inbound traffic, backing traffic up for more than four kilometres before construction workers were able to free the truck about an hour after the accident.