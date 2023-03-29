Navy needs approval of election watchdog for funds to salvage HTMS Sukhothai

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha signed off on the budget request on Friday in his capacity as defence minister and will next seek approval from the Budget Bureau and the Election Commission, spokesman Admiral Pokkrong Monthatphalin said.

Following dissolution of the House of Representatives, election laws require a Cabinet to receive approval from the Election Commission before the budget can be approved to ensure that no political party can use it for its electoral advantage.

After the commission approves the budget request, it will be sent to the Cabinet for approval and the Navy will then hire a contractor to salvage the ship, Pokkrong said.