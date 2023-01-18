Navy continues search for 5 missing Sukhothai crew
The Royal Thai Navy is continuing its search for the last five missing crew of the HTMS Sukhothai, one month after the vessel sank in the Gulf of Thailand.
The corvette-class ship sank some 20 nautical miles (32 kilometres) off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Bang Saphan district on December 18 in stormy weather with 105 crew onboard.
Seventy-six members of the crew were rescued and brought safely to shore, while 24 sailors have been declared dead and five remain missing.
No bodies have been found since December 29.
Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Choengchai Chomchoengpaet said on Wednesday that navy ships and divers were still scouring the sea and coastal areas of Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon provinces for traces of the missing crew.
The list of the 24 sailors who lost their lives in the tragedy will be included in the ceremony for Thai Navy Memorial Day on January 17 next year.
The 24 deceased personnel who have been identified via DNA testing are:
1. Lieutenant Samart Kaewphaleuk
2. Chief Petty Officer First Class Atcha Kaewsuphan
3. Chief Petty Officer First Class Somkiat Maichob
4. Chief Petty Officer First Class Amnart Phimthee
5. Petty Officer First Class Jakkaphong Phoonphon
6. Petty Officer First Class Boonlert Thongthip
7. Petty Officer First Class Chuchai Cherdchid
8. Petty Officer Second Class Thawatchai Saphirat
9. Petty Officer Second Class Saharat E-sa
10. Petty Officer Third Class Sathanporn Somnua
11. Petty Officer Third Class Nopphanat Khamwong
12. Petty Officer Third Class Supphakit Thiwalai
13. Petty Officer Third Class Sarawut Nadee
14. Petty Officer Third Class Sirithiti Ngamthong
15. Seaman Akkradet Phobat
16. Seaman Jirawat Thoop-hom
17. Seaman Sitthiphong Hongthong
18. Seaman Woraphong Boonlakhon
19. Seaman Preecha Raksaphakdi
20. Seaman Jamlong Saenkae
21. Chief Petty Officer First Class Khunakorn Jariyot
22. Seaman Chalat Oythong
23. Petty Officer First Class Prai Ruamyat
24. Lieutenant Commander Pholrat Sirodom