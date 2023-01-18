Navy continues search for 5 missing Sukhothai crew

The corvette-class ship sank some 20 nautical miles (32 kilometres) off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Bang Saphan district on December 18 in stormy weather with 105 crew onboard.

Seventy-six members of the crew were rescued and brought safely to shore, while 24 sailors have been declared dead and five remain missing.

No bodies have been found since December 29.

Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Choengchai Chomchoengpaet said on Wednesday that navy ships and divers were still scouring the sea and coastal areas of Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon provinces for traces of the missing crew.

The list of the 24 sailors who lost their lives in the tragedy will be included in the ceremony for Thai Navy Memorial Day on January 17 next year.