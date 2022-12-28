6 still missing from HTMS Sukhothai after grim discoveries in Chumphon

Vice Admiral Pichai Lorchusakul, commander of the First Naval Area, said a Chumphon fishing patrol boat was alerted at 8.30am that a body had washed onto a beach on the holiday island of Koh Samet, 3 kilometres from the mainland.

Pichai said the patrol boat alerted the Rak Sal Dhama Paknam Chumphon Rescue Foundation to retrieve the body.

The victim was dressed in a Royal Thai Navy mechanics uniform and was not wearing a life jacket. The body was transported to the Chumphon illegal fishing suppression centre before being handed over to Navy officials for identification at the Sawang Rat Sattha Foundation in Prachuap Khiri Khan.