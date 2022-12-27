Navy chief expresses sorrow at funerals as search resumes for missing crew

The admiral said the bodies would be returned to their families for funerals in their hometowns.

"As Navy chief, I would like to express condolence to the families of the deceased sailors for being unable to save their lives," he said.

He also vowed that the search mission for 11 HTMS Sukhothai crew still missing would continue, saying he still had hope more survivors could be found.

He said the Navy has also handed out cash relief to families of the deceased sailors and will recruit members from each family.