Navy chief expresses sorrow at funerals as search resumes for missing crew
Admiral Choengchai Chomchoengpaet, commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Navy, expressed sorrow at not being able to save the lives of HTMS Sukhothai crewmen as he presided over funeral rites on Monday.
Choengchai was speaking at rites for four victims of the ship’s sinking held at Sattahip Navy Crematorium in Chonburi.
The four were identified as Petty Officer Third Class Sarawut Nadi, Seaman Suthipong Hongthong, Seaman Jirawat Thuphom and Seaman Worapong Boonlakhon.
The admiral said the bodies would be returned to their families for funerals in their hometowns.
"As Navy chief, I would like to express condolence to the families of the deceased sailors for being unable to save their lives," he said.
He also vowed that the search mission for 11 HTMS Sukhothai crew still missing would continue, saying he still had hope more survivors could be found.
He said the Navy has also handed out cash relief to families of the deceased sailors and will recruit members from each family.
Meanwhile the Navy is accelerating its investigation of the sinking by using evidence from survivors and video clips, he said. Choengchai vowed to provide a full and transparent explanation of the disaster as soon as possible.
He added that it would take time to lift the wreck of the HTMS Sukhothai from the seabed as the salvage mission depended on weather, winds and waves.
The search mission was launched after the Sukhothai, a Rattanakosin-class corvette, capsized during stormy weather with 105 crew onboard on the night of December 18.
The ship sank some 20 nautical miles (32 kilometres) off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Bang Saphan district. As of press time, the bodies of 18 sailors from the ship had been found, while another 11 were still missing.
