Thai navy intensifies hunt for 8 missing HTMS Sukhothai crew

In the 11.30am Facebook post, the navy said that 76 of the 105 crew members of the warship were rescued, 21 were confirmed dead and eight still missing.

Vice Admiral Pichai Lorchusakul, commander of the First Naval Area, said the navy’s drone had spotted a body near Koh Sak close to the coast of Chumphon’s Muang district at 8.36am.

The navy coordinated with the Fisheries Department to have one of its boats pick up the body and have it transported to the Sawang Rat Sattha Foundation in Prachuap Khiri Khan for identification.