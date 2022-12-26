Navy divers searching wreck of HTMS Sukhothai; 11 still missing

The three bodies were found near the wreckage of the sunken warship before the day’s search operation concluded at 5.30pm, the Royal Thai Navy said.

Navy spokesman Adm Pokkrong Monthatphalin confirmed on Sunday evening that the grim discovery brought the number of missing crew down to 11.

The three bodies in sailor uniforms were spotted by Navy ships and volunteer local fishermen who are searching the sea off Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Bang Saphan district, where the ship went down in a storm on December 18.

The newly found bodies had been in the water too long to be identified via fingerprints so will be sent for DNA testing which will take 3-4 days, Pokkrong said.

Of the 105 crew on board, 76 sailors were rescued, while 29 were declared missing. Six bodies were retrieved and identified in the first few days. One body was found on Friday and eight more were retrieved on Saturday.

As of press time, 11 were still missing. Navy divers began searching the wreck on Sunday.

The Navy held a funeral rite for an HTMS Sukhothai officer, Chief Petty Officer First Class Somkiat Maichob, at a temple in his home province of Surin on Sunday at 1.30pm.

On Monday, funeral rites for three more crewmen will be held at Sattahip Naval Crematorium in Chonburi province from 1pm. They are Lieutenant Samart Kaewphaleuk, Chief Petty Officer First Class Atcha Kaewsuphan, and Chief Petty Officer First Class Amnart Phimthee.