Search for 23 HTMS Sukhothai sailors resumes after 6 bodies found

Choengchai said the warship was on patrol when it began listing in strong winds and waves, causing seawater to flow through the ship and damage its electrical system.

"The crew were unable to drain seawater from the warship, causing the engine to stop and the ship to lose control," he said.

He said the Navy had launched a search and rescue mission with three ships – HTMS Angthong, Bhumibol Adulyadej and Kraburi – as well as helicopters and reconnaissance aircraft.

"The Navy also contacted cargo ships for help to tow HTMS Sukhothai back to shore.”

Choengchai added that the Navy had plenty of life rafts to rescue the crew, contradicting reports that no or few life rafts were launched from the stricken warship.

He vowed the Navy would not conceal information in its investigation and report on the sinking. Meanwhile the search would continue until all missing sailors are found.

The Navy has set up a disaster relief centre to take care of relatives of HTMS Sukhothai personnel, he added.

