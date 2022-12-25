2 more bodies found near HTMS Sukhothai wreckage site, 16 still missing

The two new bodies bring to eight the number of bodies retrieved on Saturday, one week after the corvette sank in rough seas last Sunday.

The navy said of the bodies found so far, eight are undergoing identification process, which will take up to four days.

The navy said of the two new bodies found, one was spotted by HTMS Narathiwas at 8.20pm at the Sector 2 area south of Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Bang Saphan, where the corvette sank. Ten minutes later, HTMS Kraburi found another body some 53 kilometres from the Prachuap Khiri Khan coast.