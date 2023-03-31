Fugitive politician Vatana loses second son while in exile

It was the second son Vatana lost since he fled Thailand 15 years ago. Chonsawat’s elder brother Poonpol died in 2015.

Vatana was informed of Chonsawat’s death in the early hours of Friday, soon after the 54-year-old political figure was pronounced dead, Deputy Agriculture Minister Sunthorn Pansaengthong said.

Vatana, 86, a former deputy interior minister, has lived in self-imposed exile since 2008. He left the country shortly before the Criminal Court was scheduled to read its verdict in a corruption case against him.

In 2018, the Supreme Court sentenced him in absentia to three years in jail for land procurement fraud in connection with the 23-billion-baht Klong Dan wastewater treatment project, one of the largest and longest-running corruption cases in Thai history.