Hunt launched for ‘9near’ as it holds personal data of 55 million Thais to ransom

The hacker claims to have stolen ID card numbers, names, surnames, birthdates, addresses and phone numbers of 55 million Thais.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, Public Health Ministry’s permanent secretary, said on Friday that the initial investigation shows that there have been no leaks from any agencies under his ministry. However, he would not elaborate saying it would affect the investigation.

The 9near.org website, operated by a group called “9near – Hactivist”, published a statement claiming it has “hacked” the personal information of 55 million Thais from “some government agency”.

Hactivists refers to politically motivated hackers, and the 9near.org website backs this up with the political statement: “Almost election, decide wisely”.

It also says: “WARNING!! If you think the leaked data is from your organisation, contact us before 5 April 4PM GMT+7. Otherwise we then announce where it came from and how we hacked into, Also PUBLIC all the data … We are not kidding. For POC, send us your name or phone number”.

“The Public Health Ministry is a government agency, so we are legally obliged to find the culprit who stole the government’s data,” said Dr Opas.