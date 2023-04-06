PM2.5 in Mae Hong Son tourist town at hazardous levels

The Mae Hong Son operation centre for tackling forest fires and smog added that the PM2.5 level in Muang district was measured at 196 µg/m3 and at 132 µg/m3 in Mae Saring district.

The safe threshold of PM2.5 (particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter) is 50 µg/m3.

Pai town is the heart of Pai district, which is the northeastern border district of Mae Hong Son.

The centre said on Thursday that satellite photos showed 313 forest fire spots in the northern province at the end of Wednesday.