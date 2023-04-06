Sales and prices of marigolds soar amid high election demand

The bright yellow flower is often used to make garlands for election candidates to wear during their rallies. The flower has become synonymous with Thai elections.

Janya Thana, a 53-year-old marigold grower in Sukhothai province, said on Thursday that orders received by her orchard had increased about 10 times from the usual period.

Normal orders were about 1,000 flowers per day, but now they had jumped to over 10,000, she said.

The grower attributed the jump in demand to election rallies in the run-up to the upcoming national vote, as well as the Songkran festival in April when huge quantities of marigolds would be used.