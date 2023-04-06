Sales and prices of marigolds soar amid high election demand
Marigold farmers and vendors have seen a big jump in prices and demand for the flower ahead of the May 14 general election.
The bright yellow flower is often used to make garlands for election candidates to wear during their rallies. The flower has become synonymous with Thai elections.
Janya Thana, a 53-year-old marigold grower in Sukhothai province, said on Thursday that orders received by her orchard had increased about 10 times from the usual period.
Normal orders were about 1,000 flowers per day, but now they had jumped to over 10,000, she said.
The grower attributed the jump in demand to election rallies in the run-up to the upcoming national vote, as well as the Songkran festival in April when huge quantities of marigolds would be used.
Vichien Prasompol, a 44-year-old marigold vendor at a fresh market in Khon Kaen province, said that large quantities of the flower were being bought to make garlands for politicians contesting in the election.
He said the current prices of marigolds were much higher than even three weeks ago when there was a surplus output. At that time, marigold was sold at 30 baht per 100 flowers, or 0.30 baht per flower, but now the price was 2 baht apiece.
The vendor said that he was now selling between 30,000-50,000 marigolds per day.