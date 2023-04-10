New ‘NiceMap’ app unlocks the secrets of Songkran in Bangkok

The app is a collaboration between the BMA, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Urban Risk Lab, and the Collective Resilience Network Thailand, said BMA spokesperson Aekwaranyoo Amrapal.

People can use the app to locate Songkran events by type, check their details, and pin the ones they want to attend. It also sends notifications.

"This application aims to help people participate in Songkran events based on their interests, as well as prevent overcrowding," Aekwaranyoo said.