Motorists offered free vehicle checks before ‘7 deadly days’ of Songkran

The Department of Skill Development announced on Sunday that motorists can bring their cars and motorcycles for free servicing at provincial skill development institutes nationwide until Wednesday (April 12).

Services will be provided by mechanics who have been trained at the institutes free of charge, said Buppha Reuangsut, department director-general.

Items checked will include tyre condition, oil, radiators, lighting system, brakes, and engine.

For more information, contact the department’s hotline at 1506.

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) is running a similar campaign called “Free Car Check-up for Safe Driving” until April 15.

Motorists can take their cars or motorcycles for free check-ups at over 2,000 participating service centres nationwide that display the DLT campaign banner.

The free checks cover 20 items, including brakes, tyre condition, windscreen wipers, oil leakage, lighting and signal systems, and air filter, according to department director-general Jirut Wisanjit.

Partners in the campaign include the Thailand Automotive Institute, Thai Motorcycle Enterprise Association, Consumer Protection Board, and leading manufacturers such as Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Isuzu, Mitsubishi, and Mazda.