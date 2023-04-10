3 Thai actresses ‘reincarnate’ as Songkran goddesses

Her six sisters are Thungsa Devi for Sunday, Khoraka Devi for Monday, Raksa Devi for Tuesday, Mantha Devi for Wednesday, Kirini Devi for Thursday and Mahothon Devi for Saturday.

Thungsa Devi is dressed in red with jewellery made with rubies and a pomegranate flower behind her ear. She rides the mythical bird garuda, carries a conch in her left hand and a discus in her right.

Khorakha Devi wears yellow embellished with moonstones and a cork tree blossom behind her ear. She carries a staff in her left hand, a sword in her right, and is seen astride a tiger.

Raksot Devi rides a boar, is dressed in pink with agate ornaments and wears a lotus bud behind her ear. She has a bow in her left hand and a trident in her right.

Mantha Devi is dressed in emerald green and cats-eye ornaments, wears champak flowers behind her ear, and carries a staff in her left hand and a spike in her right. Her animal is a donkey.

Kirini Devi sits astride an elephant, wears a yellow outfit with hints of green and emerald jewellery. She sports a magnolia blossom behind her ear, a gun in her left hand and an elephant hook in her right.

Mahothon Devi’s ride is a peacock and she is seen dressed in purple with blue sapphire jewels and water hyacinth flowers behind her ear. She holds a trident in her left hand and a discus in her right.

The Songkran Ladies or Nang Songkran are celebrated every year, with actresses dressing up especially to represent that year’s goddess. Maha Songkran fell on Thursday last year and Kirini Devi was represented by 2020 Miss Thailand May Natthapat.

The legend of Songkran goddesses is so deeply embedded in Thai culture that the 2022 Miss Universe Thailand, Anna Sueangam-iam, wore a costume inspired by Kimita Devi in the 71st Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans last year.