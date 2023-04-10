Prayut favourite public figure with whom Bangkokians want to celebrate Songkran: poll

More than half -- 58.3% -- said they had travel plans for the extended holiday: 31.3% would go back to their hometowns, 14.6% would visit places in Bangkok (such as Khao San Road, Siam, Asiatique, and temples), and 11.3% would visit other provinces.

Only a small number, of people had no travel plans: 35.5% of them said they wanted to unwind at home, and 6.2% wanted to celebrate Songkran there.

Only those who made plans responded, with 65.8% saying they would celebrate with their families, 4.7% with their partner, and 13.4% with friends.

When asked what they planned to do for the occasion, 59.4% said they wanted to make merit by giving food to monks and bathing the Buddha statue, 41.1% wanted to get together with family and friends, and 39.3% wanted to pour water on elders' heads and seeking their blessings.