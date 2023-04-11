7 Dangerous Days: BMA sets up road checkpoints to keep fatalities low

City officials manning these centres will hand out snacks and beverages to motorists, as well as boost public awareness on road safety, BMA permanent-secretary Khajit Chatchavanich said on Monday.

This campaign is in line with Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt’s policy of “Safe Travel and Transport”, and is in line with the government’s effort to reduce accidents during the Seven Dangerous Days.

BMA roadside assistance centres have been set up at the following locations, and will run 24 hours from April 11 to 17:

Bang Chak service station, Debaratana Road, Bang Na district

PTT service station, Rama II Road KM12, Bang Khun Thien district

Phuttamonthon Sai 3 intersection, Borommaratchachonnani Road, Thawee Watthana district

Maha Nakhon intersection, Nong Chok district

Don Mueang train station, Vibhavadi Rangsit Road

In front of Nong Khaem district office, Phetkasem Road

In front of Lat Krabang district office, Lat Krabang Road

Bangkok Southern Bus Terminal (Taling Chan), Borommaratchachonnani Road

Bangkok Southern Bus Terminal (Pinklao), Borommaratchachonnani Road

Bangkok Eastern Bus Terminal (Ekamai), Sukhumvit Road

Bangkok Northern and Northeastern Bus Terminal (Chatuchak), Kamphaeng Phet Road

The aim is to at least halve the number of deaths in Bangkok during Songkran this year, Khajit added.

The 7 Dangerous Days of Songkran last year saw 1,917 road accidents and 278 deaths across the country.