Thailand Post ready to help EC hold general election

Dhanant Subhadrabandhu, Thailand Post's chief executive officer, said at a joint press conference with the Election Commission of Thailand (EC) on Monday that, in addition to safely transporting ballots, the organisation had established a centre for 24-hour monitoring and a strict 24-hour GPS supervision system.

Supporting the EC’s work is one of Thailand Post's most important tasks, he said.

The tasks include sending notifications of candidate lists, documents introducing the candidates, handling advance voting and postal voting ballots, and mail to heads of households registering to vote early both domestically and internationally.

He said the organisation had already scheduled over 500 trips to deliver ballots and equipment to 400 districts.

Meanwhile, he has ensured that vehicles transporting ballots and other equipment nationwide are ready.

Strict security

Furthermore, the transportation is guarded by a security system provided by the Royal Thai Police throughout the route.

The "Election Ballot Coordination Center for the 2023 general election to the House of Representatives" has been established at Thailand Post's head office, with space provided for ballot verification and storage, he said.

"The deliveries are highly secure, guarded by Royal Thai Police officers and remote monitoring systems 24 hours a day, seven days a week. A coordination hub has been established to process ballots for the election to the House of Representatives, providing convenience to the EC and other relevant agencies," Dhanant said, adding that security operations are reported to the pertinent agencies with CCTV, GPS and Control Room systems. This can track the transportation and investigate any irregularities 24 hours a day.