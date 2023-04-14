Police stop partygoers entering crowded Khao San on first day of Songkran

As many as 40,000 Thai and foreign revellers joined the water fight on Bangkok’s backpacking hub on the first day of the Songkran festival.

As the crowd built up in the evening, police manning checkpoints were ordered to close off the street and prevent more visitors from entering to reduce congestion in the area.

Authorities had forecast large crowds at Khao San for the first Songkran celebrations since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

Local businesses expect to see 30,000 to 40,000 Thais and foreigners per day visit the street over the Songkran holiday.

Khao San Road runs for just 400 metres and has main entry and exit points at each end, plus several small alleyways leading from the street.