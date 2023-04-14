How (and why) Thais anoint seniors at Songkran
Songkran provides an annual opportunity for Thais to show respect and gratitude to their parents, often through a ceremony called "Rod Nam Dam Hua".
This water-pouring ceremony originated in the North where the Lanna phrases "Rod Nam" and "Dam Hua" refer to bathing and washing one's hair, respectively.
When "Sang Kran", as it is known in the North, arrives in April, it is customary in the North for children to travel to meet their parents to express gratitude and seek blessings.
In the past, they would anoint their parents with kaffir lime water. Today, the water is poured on the hands or feet of parents.
After the water-pouring rite, children then present garlands to their parents to show respect.
Traditionally, Rod Nam Dam Hua rites were performed on the last day of Songkran, but nowadays many Thai families perform the rites on any day during the festival.
Thais all around the country will pour water over the hands of older relatives this week to show gratitude, apologise and seek blessings for the traditional New Year, or Songkran.
This year, the Songkran water pouring rite will be held on Saturday (April 15).
Items required for the rite:
- One jasmine garland
- One small bowl of scented water and floating jasmine flowers
- A large bowl of water to wash the feet of older relatives
- A new shirt or dress as a gift
During the rite, Thais pour water gently from the small bowl over the hands of their parents, grandparents or other elders while asking for their blessing. Youngsters also present a garland and gift and wash the feet of their elders, before kneeling and prostrating to show their respect and love.