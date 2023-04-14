How (and why) Thais anoint seniors at Songkran

This water-pouring ceremony originated in the North where the Lanna phrases "Rod Nam" and "Dam Hua" refer to bathing and washing one's hair, respectively.

When "Sang Kran", as it is known in the North, arrives in April, it is customary in the North for children to travel to meet their parents to express gratitude and seek blessings.

In the past, they would anoint their parents with kaffir lime water. Today, the water is poured on the hands or feet of parents.

After the water-pouring rite, children then present garlands to their parents to show respect.

Traditionally, Rod Nam Dam Hua rites were performed on the last day of Songkran, but nowadays many Thai families perform the rites on any day during the festival.