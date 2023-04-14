Perrier potential? Thai villagers drilling well hit mineral water motherload

Villagers drilling an artesian well to irrigate their fields in Sukhothai province were delighted to discover top-quality mineral water spouting from the ground.

Residents of Moo 7 in Na Choeng Khiri, Khiri Mas district, believe their discovery may match the quality of mineral water found in Kanchanaburi’s Huay Krajao district two years ago.

Laboratory tests on a sample of the newly discovered water collected by the Groundwater Resources Bureau, Region 7, Kamphaeng Phet, showed traces of bicarbonate and calcium similar to French mineral water.

However, the bureau’s director Sujai Wongchalee said manganese must be filtered out before the mineral water can be consumed.