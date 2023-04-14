Perrier potential? Thai villagers drilling well hit mineral water motherload
Villagers in Sukhothai province discover top-quality mineral water spouting from the ground while drilling artesian well for irrigation
Villagers drilling an artesian well to irrigate their fields in Sukhothai province were delighted to discover top-quality mineral water spouting from the ground.
Residents of Moo 7 in Na Choeng Khiri, Khiri Mas district, believe their discovery may match the quality of mineral water found in Kanchanaburi’s Huay Krajao district two years ago.
Laboratory tests on a sample of the newly discovered water collected by the Groundwater Resources Bureau, Region 7, Kamphaeng Phet, showed traces of bicarbonate and calcium similar to French mineral water.
However, the bureau’s director Sujai Wongchalee said manganese must be filtered out before the mineral water can be consumed.
Tests on the mineral water collected from the artesian well also showed low acidity with a pH of 6.2 (7 being neutral) and alkalinity of 530 parts per million – slightly higher than the normal range of 300-500 ppm.
The manganese level in the sample was measured at 0.6ppm, which is slightly higher than normal levels of 0.3ppm. Thus, Sujai said the manganese must be filtered out to reduce the content to 0.3 ppm before the water can be consumed.
Nert Lakvoon, a retired lieutenant-colonel who owns the artesian well, was thrilled about the discovery.
He said he would first hold talks with local villagers about the possibility of selling the mineral water for 1-2 baht per litre via a coin-operated machine.
He will also investigate the feasibility of setting up an authorised bottling plant to sell the mineral water in the future.