Foreign Ministry, military working on plan to evacuate Thai nationals from Sudan
Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday it was devising a plan with relevant state agencies to evacuate Thai nationals from Sudan, which has seen armed clashes between the country’s rival security forces since last Saturday.
The ministry called a meeting of the relevant agencies at its Department of Consular Affairs on Thursday afternoon to discuss preparations for the evacuation of affected Thai nationals, the ministry’s spokesperson, Kanchana Patarachoke, said.
The agencies taking part in the discussion were the Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs, the Thai Embassy in Cairo (which also covers Sudan), the Royal Thai Army, and the Royal Thai Air Force.
Heavy gunfire and explosions have been reported in the Sudanese capital Khartoum and other areas, as the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and a powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) battled fiercely for control of Africa’s third largest country.
At least 270 people have been killed and 2,600 have been injured, news agencies reported on Thursday, citing Sudan's health ministry. Many of the casualties were civilians caught in the crossfire.
The fighting led to cuts in electricity and water supplies in many places. Residents say prices for petrol and for fresh food have been hiked sharply by some sellers.
“People in Sudan are running out of food, fuel, and other vital supplies. Many urgently need medical care,” United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
The Thai Foreign Ministry has approved a budget for the Thai Embassy in Cairo to provide emergency relief supplies to affected Thai nationals in Sudan, according to Kanchana, who is also the director-general of the ministry’s Department of Information.
She said that the responsible Thai ambassador has been in close contact with leaders of Thai expatriates and students now living in Sudan.
According to her, there are about 300 Thai nationals in Sudan, about 200 of them are Muslim students who are mostly studying at the International University of Africa in Khartoum. Others are Thai nationals who work or have a family in Sudan.
Relatives of Thai nationals in Sudan may inquire about the current situation in that country on 096-352-0513, 096-165-7120, and 096-352-9015. The Thai Embassy in Cairo may be reached for assistance by phone on +201 0194-01243 and by e-mail at [email protected]