Foreign Ministry, military working on plan to evacuate Thai nationals from Sudan

The ministry called a meeting of the relevant agencies at its Department of Consular Affairs on Thursday afternoon to discuss preparations for the evacuation of affected Thai nationals, the ministry’s spokesperson, Kanchana Patarachoke, said.

The agencies taking part in the discussion were the Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs, the Thai Embassy in Cairo (which also covers Sudan), the Royal Thai Army, and the Royal Thai Air Force.

Heavy gunfire and explosions have been reported in the Sudanese capital Khartoum and other areas, as the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and a powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) battled fiercely for control of Africa’s third largest country.

At least 270 people have been killed and 2,600 have been injured, news agencies reported on Thursday, citing Sudan's health ministry. Many of the casualties were civilians caught in the crossfire.