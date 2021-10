UN Security Council demands restoration of civilian-led transitional govt in Sudan

They also called on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint and refrain from the use of violence, and emphasized the importance of full respect for human rights, including the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

The council members called on Sudan's military authorities to restore the civilian-led transitional government on the basis of the constitutional document and other foundational documents of the transition. They urged all stakeholders to engage in dialogue without preconditions in order to enable the full implementation of the constitutional document and the Juba Peace Agreement, which underpin Sudan's democratic transition.

The council members expressed their solidarity with the people of Sudan and affirmed their readiness to support efforts to realize Sudan's democratic transition, in a manner that achieves the hopes and aspirations of the Sudanese people for an inclusive, peaceful, stable, democratic and prosperous future. They underscored that any attempt to undermine the democratic transition process in Sudan puts at risk Sudan's security, stability and development. They reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and national unity of Sudan.

The council members expressed their strong support for regional and sub-regional efforts and underscored the importance of their continued engagement in Sudan.

They expressed their intention to continue to closely monitor the situation in Sudan.