U.S. suspends economic aid to Sudan

"The United States condemns the actions taken overnight by Sudanese military forces," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during a press briefing. "The arrest of civilian government officials and other political leaders, including Prime Minister (Abdalla) Hamdok, undermines the country's transition to democratic civilian rule."

"In light of these developments, the United States is pausing assistance from the $700 million in emergency assistance appropriations of economic support funds for Sudan," he added.

