Monday, September 13, 2021

in-focus

Army condoles with family of soldier who died in South Sudan

The Royal Thai Army expressed condolences to the family of a soldier who died in South Sudan last week.

Master Sergeant Kiattisak Praphan-Anurak, 56, a vehicle officer of Development 1 Division reportedly died in his sleep in his room at the Thai soldiers' camp on September 11. He was on a Thailand-South Sudan joint Army engineer mission.

“The master sergeant did not die from fighting local armed insurgents, or while on a mission outside the camp,” the Army said on Sunday.

“Kiattisak’s body had been sent to a local hospital for autopsy to determine the cause of death under supervision of the United Nations, which oversees the joint mission," the Army said. “After that, the body will be transported back to Thailand for the funeral. The Army will be responsible for all the transportation and funeral expenses, as well as provide benefits to the family to the best of our ability.”

Related Stories

Thai Army gives up space to set up screening centres nationwide

Thai Army doctor sold fake anti-Covid shots to UN peacekeepers: General

Army files complaint against Move Forward MP for allegedly falsifying documents

Published : September 13, 2021

Related News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Covid-19 jabs: the key to reopening Thailand safely

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.