Chiang Mai court accepts case against Prayut over PM2.5 pollution in the North

In their lawsuit, the plaintiffs blamed the prime minister and the agency, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Thai Capital Market Supervisory Board for the constant increase in PM2.5 (particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter) pollution in 17 northern provinces over the past two months.

The plaintiffs said the prime minister and the agencies have been negligent in dealing with the problem and demanded their “right to clean air”.

PM2.5 readings show that the volume of fine dust in the air have risen beyond safety levels and pose a threat to the health of local residents.

On many occasions, Chiang Mai and other northern cities saw their PM2.5 readings jump, putting them among the world’s top 10 cities with dangerously high dust pollution.