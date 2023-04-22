Nearly one-third of China's fruit imports last year came from Thailand

Thailand exported fruits to China in various forms – fresh, frozen, dried, and processed – through three modes of transportation: 51% by ship, 48% by land, and less than 1% by air, according to the Commerce Ministry.

Shipping by land has gained more popularity among Thai exporters as it is cheaper.

Anucha said that the statistics showed that China still has high demand for fruits from around the world as it is a large market. For him, this was a good opportunity for Thai farmers and business operators to improve the quality of Thai fruits for export.

He said the government, in collaboration with many local and foreign agencies, is pushing for more Thai fruits to be exported to China, with focus on the quality and speed of shipping.

A high-ranking team from the Thai Ministry of Commerce visited China’s Yunnan province in late March to observe border checkpoints through which fruits from Thailand pass before entering China. The visit was part of efforts to facilitate exports of more Thai fruits to China this year, the spokesman said.