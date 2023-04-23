Expert calls for new approach by government to regulate electricity tariff structure

Anusorn Tamajai, the former director of the public policy development office, said the government's move to let the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) bear the burden can only be a short-term solution.

"The government's failure in dealing with the rising electricity price could impose a financial burden on the economy, leading to higher public debt in the long term," he warned.

Anusorn said rising electricity price impacted businesses that consume a lot of electricity, adding that consumers too were suffering from rising product prices.

"Rising electricity price could affect Thailand's economic growth and competitiveness," he said, adding that it could affect the plan to become an electric vehicle manufacturing hub and deal with climate change.