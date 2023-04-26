Police seek links between 'cyanide killer' and 10 mysterious deaths

Sararat “Am” Rangsiwuthaporn, 35, was arrested by crime suppression police officers at the Chaeng Watthana Government Complex in Bangkok on Tuesday. Police also found a bottle of cyanide in her possession.

Meanwhile, the source said that police have compiled a list of 10 individuals who died of heart-related conditions after making contact with Sararat. These victims were between the ages of 33 and 44, and the deaths occurred between December 2020 and April 2023.

The places where the victims had died included Nakhon Pathom, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, and Phetchaburi provinces, all in the western region of Thailand, with the exception of a 35-year-old man who died in the Northeast province of Udon Thani in March this year.

Families of most of the victims reported money or jewellery missing from the deceased’s body or bank account. The sums missing ranged from 60,000 to 300,000 baht.

A 36-year-old woman has also been tracked down who said she felt a tightness in her chest and had lost feeling in her hands after she took a pill offered by Sararat at a mall in Kanchanaburi. She was immediately sent to the hospital and is now safe. The woman had reportedly loaned 250,000 baht to Sararat earlier.

Pol Maj-General Montri Theskhan, chief of the Crime Suppression Division, said on Wednesday that investigators and forensic staff are checking these cases to find evidence and a definite connection with Sararat.

Police are also looking to file other related charges against the suspect, including theft, he added.