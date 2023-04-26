Suvarnabhumi offering 11 days of free parking from midnight Friday

Suvarnabhumi Airport is offering free parking for 11 days to accommodate the expected rise in passenger volume over the Labour Day and Coronation Day long weekends.

The airport will waive parking fees for Zone C (long-term) parking, which has room for 718 vehicles.

The free parking period runs from midnight on Friday (April 28) to midnight on May 8.

A free 24-hour shuttle bus (line A) service will transport passengers between Zone C parking and the terminal every 15 minutes.

Shuttle Bus A runs from Zone C parking and stops at various points before arriving at Level 1 of the terminal building, Gate 3 and Gate 8, from where passengers can take escalators or elevators to Arrivals (Level 2) or Departures (Level 4).

The same shuttle bus will also take passengers from Level 1 to Zone C parking.

Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their departure time for international flights and at least two hours for domestic flights.

The Suvarnabhumi Call Centre can be reached at (+66) 02132 1888.

