FRIDAY, December 30, 2022
Suvarnabhumi Airport offers free parking for Constitution Day long weekend

FRIDAY, December 02, 2022

Suvarnabhumi International Airport will offer free parking from December 9 to 13 for travellers taking flights for the Constitution Day long weekend.

Travellers can leave their cars for free in Zone C of the airport’s long-term parking area, which accommodates 718 vehicles, during the five-day period.

Constitution Day is held on December 10, but because it falls on a Saturday this year, the following Monday is a public holiday.

A free, round-the-clock shuttle bus service runs every 15 minutes from Zone C to the passenger terminal.

For more information, call the airport's Parking Building Operation Centre at 0 2132 9511, or the Airports of Thailand contact centre at 1722.

