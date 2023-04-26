Lopburi gold shop killer loses final appeal against execution

The court also hit him with a death sentence. Though Prasittichai did not appeal against the guilty verdict, he asked for the death penalty to be commuted.

The Supreme Court, however, upheld the death sentence because it said the shooting had taken place inside a shopping mall, which is a public place full of shoppers. The court also said Prasittichai had killed three innocent people and severely injured another in an action that was blatant, cruel, dangerous and inhumane.

The verdict pointed out that Prasittichai was a school principal at the time, so he should have had a good conscience and served as a good example instead of committing blatant crimes. Hence, there was no reason to commute the sentence, the court said.

Apart from capital punishment, Prasittichai was also ordered to pay the 10 co-defendants compensations ranging from 99,000 baht to 2.25 million baht.

Before his case was taken to the highest court, the Appeals Court had on July 20 last year rejected his appeal saying Prasittichai showed no remorse and did not surrender to police. He was only caught after police conducted an investigation that led to his arrest.

The Appeals Court also noted that the defendant had only pleaded guilty because of the strong evidence against him, hence there was no reason to commute the death sentence.

Thailand has upheld capital punishment and since 1935, it has executed 326 people, 319 by shooting (the latest on December 11, 2002) and seven by lethal injection (latest on June 18, 2018).

Thai law permits capital punishment for 35 crimes, including treason, murder and drug trafficking.