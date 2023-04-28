‘Cyanide killer’: Traces of lethal poison found in suspect’s car

More than 20 samples were collected from the car of suspected murderer Sararat “Am” Rangsiwuthaporn.

Traces of cyanide were found in samples taken from the driver’s side of her car’s dashboard, said Assoc Prof Weerachai Phutdhawong, a lecturer at Kasetsart University’s Department of Chemistry.

Weerachai will perform more tests on a package containing a suspicious substance that was confiscated from the suspect’s house when he receives it, he said.

Weerachai is a chemistry expert that the Office of Police Forensic Science relies on to examine chemical samples.

Police investigators have compiled a list of 19 people they believe may have been poisoned by the suspect. Eighteen of them died under suspicious circumstances, police said.

Only one – Kantima Paesaard, 36 – survived after allegedly being poisoned by the suspect, police said.