Actress summoned for questioning over cyanide purchase

During their inspection of a factory that produces cyanide, police found the name of the actress on the list of 100 people who had purchased the poison. The cyanide was reported to be from the same batch as that of suspected serial killer Sararat "Am" Rangsiwuthaporn.

In an interview with Channel 8 TV news programme yesterday, the actress said she had bought a single vial of cyanide over the internet to kill monitor lizards in the canal near her home for fear they would harm her dogs. The actress claimed she has not yet used the cyanide.