Let there be light: Remote Korat villagers to get electricity after 70 years

It is Ban Sub Hin Kaew or Moo 16 village in Tambon Chanthuek of Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong district.

Village head Somnuek Jaklang, 48, said the village has some 86 households and though they have been struggling without power for 70 years now, not a single state agency has stepped in to help.

Most children spend their evenings studying or reading with light provided by kerosene lamps. Clearly, television or even refrigerators are luxuries that most families cannot afford.