Thailand electricity usage hits new high on Saturday as people escape soaring heat
Electricity consumption in Thailand hit a new record on Saturday as more people turned on their aircons to stay cool, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said.
Energy consumption hit a peak of 34,826 megawatts (MW) on Saturday compared to 33,177MW on the same date last year, ERC said on Monday.
Heavy power consumption was also put down to the May 4-7 long weekend granted for Coronation Day.
The ERC said it is watching the metres closely to see if total consumption will hit 35,000MW.
The consumption of electricity has crossed the 30,000MW barrier on five days this year, namely:
March 27: 31,054.6MW
April 4: 31,495.5MW
April 6: 32,154.4MW
April 20: 33,062MW
April 21: 33,384.7MW