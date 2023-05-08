Thailand electricity usage hits new high on Saturday as people escape soaring heatbackground-defaultbackground-default
TUESDAY, May 16, 2023
Thailand electricity usage hits new high on Saturday as people escape soaring heat

MONDAY, May 08, 2023

Electricity consumption in Thailand hit a new record on Saturday as more people turned on their aircons to stay cool, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said.

Energy consumption hit a peak of 34,826 megawatts (MW) on Saturday compared to 33,177MW on the same date last year, ERC said on Monday.

Heavy power consumption was also put down to the May 4-7 long weekend granted for Coronation Day.

The ERC said it is watching the metres closely to see if total consumption will hit 35,000MW.

The consumption of electricity has crossed the 30,000MW barrier on five days this year, namely:

March 27: 31,054.6MW

April 4: 31,495.5MW

April 6: 32,154.4MW

April 20: 33,062MW

April 21: 33,384.7MW

