Expressway from southern Bangkok to Suvarnabhumi being studied, officials say

The feasibility study on the 19-kilometre motorway between Srinakarin and Suvarnabhumi International Airport will take six months, and public hearings on the project will be held while the EIA is being conducted, the officials added.

The EIA and public hearings will take an additional six months, and the entire process is expected to be completed next year, they said.

If the Cabinet approves the project, it could start immediately because all of its construction areas are under the supervision of the government, officials said.